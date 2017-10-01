82 LPG trucks to reach Imphal today

Imphal, September 30 2017: With Imphal-Dimapur highway re-opened to all kinds of vehicles after landslide-affected section at Chumukedima, Nagaland has been repaired, 80 bulk LPG TTs and two LPG packed trucks would reach Imphal tomorrow .

Imphal-Dimapur highway which was closed to heavy vehicles since the last couple of days after landslide at Chumukedima, has been repaired and re-opened to all types of vehicles from today .

Altogether 80 loaded bulk LPG TTs have been lined up for onward journey from Khatkhatti to Mao along with CRPF escorts this night so that they can reach Imphal tomorrow morning .

Meanwhile, a CRPF convoy would take empty LPG TTs from Imphal to Mao tonight.

The same CRPF convoy would escort back loaded LPG bulk TTs up to Imphal which would be escorted up to Mao from Khatkhatti by another CRPF convoy tonight, informed a source .

Even though tomorrow is Sunday, the bulk LPG TTs which are expected to reach Sekmai bottling plant would be tomorrow itself and bottling would be done to maximum level on Monday .

Normal bottling operation was suspended at Sekmai bottling plant on Friday and Saturday after LPG bulk transportation was halted following landslide at Chumukedima.

The source informed that the IOC has been investing maximum efforts to ensure availability of LPG refills in sufficient quantity as the weather condition too has improved.

Keeping in view the Ningol Chakkouba festival which is one of the biggest festivals of Manipur, IOC is making all efforts to ensure availability of LPG refills in sufficient quantity.

Exuding confidence that the LPG situation would improve soon, the official source informed that all Imphal-bound bulk LPG TTs are being loaded on priority basis at different loading points located in the North East region .

Meanwhile, the State Government has written to the IOC asking them to ensure that the present situation of LPG scarcity is addressed to as soon as possible.

A letter written by CAF&PD Joint Secretary Ranjan Yumnam and addressed to the IOC’s State Level Coordinator asked all concerned to take up necessary measures to lift the State’s monthly requirement of LPG estimated at 5117 MT for stocking, bottling and distribution to the public .

It further asked IOC to weed out bogus card holders and consumers enjoying multiple LPG connections .

Allocation of LPG to distributions should be rationalised.

Distributors having more consumers should get more LPG refills in proportionate manner and vice versa, said the Joint Secretary’s letter .

CAF&PD Department has also asked the State DGP to intensify the ongoing drive against sale of LPG refills in open markets.

The department further asked the DGP to detect hoarding of unauthorised LPG cylinders in private godowns and shop establishments and take up necessary legal action.

Source: The Sangai Express