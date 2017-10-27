Bottling operation ceases at Sekmai

Imphal, October 26 2017: As there is no bulk LPG in stock due to suspension of LPG transportation during the past couple of days, bottling operation at Sekmai bottling plant has ceased from today, informed a source .

Altogether 35 loaded bulk LPG TTs currently stranded at Khatkhati, Assam are supposed to reach Imphal this morning.

They were supposed to leave Khatkhati last night together with loaded oil tankers and CRPF escorts .

In the absence of any arrangement for CRPF convoy for escorting FCI trucks on October 24, the CRPF convoy which was supposed to escort loaded LPG bulk TTs and POL TTs from Khatkhati yesterday instead escorted FCI trucks .

Nonetheless, IOC officials held a meeting this afternoon and discussed about ensuring arrival of the 35 loaded bulk LPG TTs currently stranded at Khatkhati at Sekmai bottling plant tomorrow .

Meanwhile, the deadline set by the All Manipur Bulk LPG Transporters Association for revocation of IOC’s notification to induct 42 additional bulk LPG TTs on ad-hoc basis expired today.

Earlier, the association announced that it would launch agitation from tomorrow if there is no positive response to their demand by today.

However, IOC is yet to take up any action regarding their demand, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express