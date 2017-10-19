CCSK observes first ever Manipur Assembly

IMPHAL, Oct 18: The Committee of Civil Societies Kangleipak (CCSK) organised its 2nd observance of ‘Manipurgee Puwarida Meeyamgee Leingak Leiba Numit’ at the auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDC) , Konung Mamang today.

The function was attended by president, CCSK, Arjun Telheiba, president of Human Rights Defender, Manipur (HRDM), Joy Chingakham, president of United All Communities Social Uplifters (UNACSU), Jeetendra Ningomba, president of Kangleipak Women’s Welfare Association (KAWWA), AK Memcha Leima, president of Women’s Welfare Organisation of Kangleipak (WWOK), Ksh Bala Leima, VP of Ching-Tam United Women’s Association (CHITUWA), Premila Leima and president of Student Union of Kangleipak, Nongthombam Gobin as the presidium members.

Retired Associate Professor Dr Haobam Indrakumar, retired Professor, MU, Naorem Joykumar, reader of CSSEIP, MU, Dr Thiyam Bharat, Assistant Professor, Manipur College, Dr Nameirakpam Somorendro, Assistant Professor Imphal College, Dr Loitongbam Dorendro, Assistant Professor Ng College, Dr Mangoljao Maibam and Doctoral Fellow, MU, Dr K Muktasana were present as the resource persons at the event.

At the function, Arjun Telheiba talked about the backdrop and the circumstances under which the first Manipur State Assembly was held and its importance in history.

He pointed out that the failure to include any information about the history of Manipur, the wrong depiction of the place during the pre-merger period in the text books has created a huge problem for the youth as they are not getting enough clarity on the situation and added that CCSK is observing the event to impart the true history and infomation to the future generations.

He also talked about how it impact the present lives of the people.

President of Kangleipak Women’s Welfare Association (KAWWA), AK Memcha Leima said that the people should learn from the Assembly Session of October 18, 1948 not to repeat any historic mistake and urged the people to refrain from fighting among themselves which others with vested interests can exploit for their own benefits.

Source: The Sangai Express