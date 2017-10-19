Centenary celebration of Anglo-Kuki War

KANGPOKPI, Oct 18 : Thousands of Twilang people in Kangpokpi district held a massive car rally along the historical route of World War – II in Twilang area to commemorate the centenary celebration of the Anglo-Kuki War 1917-1919 yesterday.

The Kuki Inpi Twilang Lhang, KSO Twilang Block and Twilang Area Chief Association jointly organized the car rally as part of the worldwide commemoration of Anglo-Kuki War Centenary celebration to pay tributes to the unsung Kuki heroes of the Anglo-Kuki War.

Thousands of Twilang people gathered at Songjang Pakang village, the first Kuki village of the area at around 10 am where the massive car rally was flagged off by local MDC Seikhosat Kipgen by beating a traditional gong in the presence of his colleague MDC Seilen Lhoujem and various Kuki chiefs with gun salute during a brief commemoration ceremony.

Around 90 vehicles including 36 two wheelers, 17 Boleros, 19 cars and vans, 13 Tata Sumos, 5 Shaktimans participated in the rally jointly organized by Kuki Inpi Twilang Lhang, KSO Twilang Block and Twilang Area Chief Association from Songjang Pakang village to the end of motorable Kuki village called Govajang covering around 22 Km.

Source: The Sangai Express