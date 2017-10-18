Dalai Lama arrives

Imphal, October 17 2017: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrived here today on a two-day visit to the State .

As the spiritual leader landed at Imphal airport at 11.35 am, he was accorded a warm reception by Chief Minister N Biren and Speaker Y Khemchand.

Dalai Lama would stay at Raj Bhavan tonight and hold a press meet at City Convention Centre at 9.10 am tomorrow .

He will also speak at a convention which would be held at the City Convention Centre at 10.30 am tomorrow.

This would be followed by an interaction programme with public and dignitaries .

He would leave Imphal for Delhi at 12.30 pm.

Source: The Sangai Express