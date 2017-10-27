Delhi’s Coolest, Most Colourful and Fun Festival is back

– 5th Edition of North East Festival starts from 3rd November, 2017 at New Delhi

– 3-day festival to promote the resplendent culture all the Northeastern states – including food, fashion, handicrafts, music, dance, tourism, creative performances and much more

– North East Festival Football Cup, North East Rock Battle, North East Fashion & Design Weekend and Organic North East Exhibition are some of the major highlights this year

New Delhi, 25th October, 2017: North East Festival, a festival that brings the numerous colours and talents of North East to Delhi, is back again this November. For the last four years, the festival has evolved into one of the most talked about events in town, attracting lakhs of people who come to immerse themselves in the frenzy and fervor of the North East.

The 5th Edition of the North East Festival will be held from 3rd to 5th November, 2017 at IGNCA, Janpath in the capital and promises to be bigger and better than ever before with several added attractions. The festival will bring to the fore the colourful montage of North East including 30 dance forms like the Naga warrior dance, Thang ta of Manipur, Hojagiri of Tripura, Bamboo dance of Mizoram, Wangala dance of Meghalaya, Lion dance of Arunachal Pradesh apart from others. Along with the famous Ram Vijay Bhaona with mask presentation of Natum Kamalabari Sattra of Majuli, Assam and the rhythms of Manipur, North East Festival’s carnival promises to light up Delhi’s cultural mosaic.

The North East region is known for its exotic handloom and handicraft products, and the Festival will bring together 150 weavers and artisans to show their magic. With support from NEHHDC (North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation), a Buyers-Sellers Meet and Design weekend is being organized, showcasing the top designs of North East to be presented by beautiful North Eastern models and celebrity showstoppers.

The North East Festival has helped immensely in the promotion of tourism in the region. This year as well tourism will be one of the core focus areas. Around 30 tour operators, who are coming from the North East, will exhibit various destinations of the region and a B2B meet on tourism will see tour operators of North East interacting with India’s top tour operators about the various tourist attractions that the region offers.

North East is famous for its organic fruits and vegetables. Organic North East, an organic hub, will present various products of the region including food processing. North East Festival has helped in creating North Eastern food brands, and many new restaurants have emerged from the Festival. This year also around 30 stalls will present delectable North Eastern cuisines for a mouthwatering experience.

An exhibition of North Eastern films including Rebellion Bejeweled – a story of a surrendered ULFA cum social worker, an exhibition of art and photography, graphiti and doodle art will give a platform for the creative expressions of the region to showcase their creation. With storytelling of famous folk tales of North East and tattoo artistes from the region, the Festival will be full of colours of the region.

One of the major attraction of the Festival this year will be the NEF Rock Battle, which will see the top rock bands of Delhi’s biggest colleges fight it out in a competition. NEF Football Cup will be organized during 26th October – 2nd November 2017, and will feature Delhi’s college football teams such as St. Stephens, Ramjas College, among others, competing with North East football clubs with an attempt to promote new talent and to build bridges amongst the youth.

The evening musical stage will see some of the finest musical talents of India rock the city including names like Papon, Zubeen Garg, Alobo Naga, rapper Borkung Hrangkhawl, heavy metal bands Pulse Pandits, Girish & Chronicles(GATC), Traffic Jam, Avora Records, Lucid Reccess, Jelly Kayi, international DJ Teri Miko and many others. The daytime stage will see around 20 young musical bands performing non-stop through the day. This will be the biggest collection of musical talents in one place that Delhi has ever witnessed.

The North East Festival this year will be a collaborative attempt of IGNCA, NEHHDC, various Governments of North Eastern States and is driven by well known Socio Cultural Trust, Trend MMS which also organizes the famous Rongali Festival of Assam and Colours of North East in Mumbai.

Mr. Shyamkanu Mahanta, the Chief Organiser of the Festival informed that various North Eastern States, Developmental Councils will present investment and tourism potential of the region. He added that plenty of tour operators and foreign tourists are expected to attend the festival. Delhi Police is helping to invite the RWAs based in Delhi in an attempt to create awareness about the region. Another attraction will be quiz competition from Delhi Police amongst non Non Eastern people.

The entry for the Festival is free and the timing will be from 11 AM to 10 PM.

For more details please visit:

www.northeastfestival.com and www.facebook.com/NorthEastFestival

For further query, please contact:

Anuj Kumar Boruah / Ayonava Bagchi / Shakti Raj Vidyarthi

Young Monk Communications

+91 9958372662 / 9818774606 / 9711118189

E: anuj@youngmonk.in / ab@youngmonk.in / shakti@youngmonk.in

Some pics from the previous editions of North East Festival.

1 of 22

This Press Release was sent by Anuj Kumar Boruah, who can be contacted at anujkumarboruah(at)gmail(dot)com.