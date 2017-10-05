DLOs meeting deliberates immediate requirements of Kpi district

Kangpokpi, October 04 2017: The DLOs meeting of October was conducted today in the Conference Hall of Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council, Kangpokpi with an aim to bring a better, efficient and transparent administration and also to ensure better co-ordination with all DLOs working in Kangpokpi district with the concerned authorities of the District Council through district administration .

All DLOs of various departments in the district and all the elected members of ADC Sadar Hills including the Executive Members and nominated members attended the meeting jointly co-chaired by Chairman, ADC Sadar Hills Haokholal Hangshing, and DC, T Ranjit Singh .

The meeting deliberated over the non-conferment of District Election Officer’s power to DC Kangpokpi which has adversely impacted in all election related activities of the district, apart from the inconvenience upon the officials and staffs of election department .

It also discussed the urgency of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in the district and highlighted various deficiencies which occurred due to the absence of DRDA, which has traditionally been the principal organ at the district level to oversee the implementation of anti-poverty programmes of the Ministry of Rural Development .

‘Know something about District Council, Manipur’ and an extract copy of the Act and Rules and Power devolved to the Autonomous District Council, Manipur was distributed by Autonomous District Council, Kangpokpi during the meeting .

Haokholal Hangshing, said that, as enacted by the Parliament, the Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council came into being on August 1, 1973 with other five Autonomous District under Manipur (Hills Areas) District Council Act, 1971 in the State .

He stated the District Council Sadar Hills comprised of 26 MDCs including two Government nominees .

“The District Council functions under the provision of the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council Act, 1971 and as amendments and Manipur District Rules, 1971 and also under the Devolution of Powers devolved to Autonomous District Council, could not be implemented in the true spirit till date”, the ADC Sadar Hills Chairman added .

As per ‘Know something about District Council, Manipur’ brochure, the Autonomous District Council comprised Head Quarters (Establishment) with 47 employees, Education (1486 employees), PWD (5 employees), Medical (28 employees), Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (12 employees), Agriculture/Horticulture (6 employees) and Town Committee (10 employees) .

According to the recent position as per the ART on Devolution of Powers to ADCs as on February 7, 2011, out of 26 departments only 23 departments issued order while the three defaulting departments were PWD, Power and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry .

However, complete devolution of powers in all the department are allegedly at large which stagnant all grassroots level development and rendered the District Councils a tasteless administration.

