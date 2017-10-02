Do not bring non-local folks : JCILPS

Imphal, October 01 2017: The JCILPS has warned all inter-State transport operators that they would not be allowed to operate in Manipur in case they are found bringing non-locals to the State .

Speaking to media persons at the JCILPS office at Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai this evening, JCILPS Students’ Wing convenor Manjit Sarangthem appealed to all inter-State transport operators not to bring in non-local people to the State .

In case they are found transporting non-local people to the State, the particular travel agency as well as the vehicles would not be allowed to operate in Manipur .

Following specific information about transportation of non-local people from Jiribam to Imphal in a Force cruiser passenger jeep, Students’ Wing volunteers kept a vigil at Wahengbam Leikai, Jiri Parking and they managed to pull up one Cruiser which brought in six non-local people .

On learning that the driver of the particular Cruiser bearing registration number MN-07D/1040 had brought 16 non-local people in collusion with the vehicle’s owner on September 16, they were being asked to come to the office of JCILPS.

But the driver and the owner paid little attention .

Since then, the Students’ Wing has been tracking the particular vehicle and it was seized this evening as it brought six other non-local people .

There are reports about security forces taking up stringent measures at border areas of the State to thwart entry of illegal migrants.

The Government is answerable as to how these illegal migrants reached Imphal in the face of the stringent measures taken up by security forces, Manjit said .

JCILPS had appealed repeatedly to all inter-State transport operators not to bring in non-local people .

In case any inter-State transporter including buses, Tata Sumos, Wingers, Cruisers and other vehicles are found bringing non-local people to the State, they would not be allowed to operate in the State any further under any circumstances, Manjit reiterated .

JCILPS does not prohibit entry of non-local people in Manipur but it would keep a close vigil upon all those non-local people who do not possess valid identification documents and their purposes (for visiting Manipur) are questionable, he continued .

Cruiser driver Phulon Mia Lashker (35) s/o Tajuddin Lashker from Dokinmanpur Part V, Sonai sub-division, Cachar district who has been pulled up for transporting illegal migrants does not have a driving licence .

Even though the vehicle is registered in Manipur, its owner Noor Islam Lashker (60) belongs to Dokinmanpur Part VII of the same sub-division of Cachar district, Assam .

JCILPS would further investigate and identify District Transport Officers who issue driving licences and vehicle registration numbers to non-local people, Manjit added.

Source: The Sangai Express