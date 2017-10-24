Dr. Shurhozelie lambasted District Administration for not permitting them to hold “peaceful dharna” asking them to arrest or fire him first if they want

By Oken Jeet Sandham

KOHIMA, Oct 23 (NEPS): NPF Central Youth Wing went ahead with their planned “Indefinite dharna” here at the side of Civil Secretariat on Monday despite District Administration’s disallowing them to hold it.

Speaking at the “Indefinite dharna” which started from 10 AM this morning, NPF President Dr. Shurhozelie lambasted the District Administration for not allowing the NPF Central Youth Wing to hold what it called a “peaceful dharna” here at the side of Civil Secretariat.

Narrating how he assured in his application to DC Kohima that their “Indefinite dharna” would be a “peaceful dharna” unless otherwise they were provoked, former Chief Minister warned that “If anybody provokes us, we will give (them) befitting reply.”

Stating that the “peaceful dharna” was to protect the rights of the people of Nagaland, Dr. Shurhozelie said the Naga people remained silent but they knew “who is right and who is wrong.” “So this is a people’s movement and they will come forward to protect the rights of the people of Nagaland,” he added.

“If they want to arrest, arrest me first. If they want to fire, fire me first,” he thundered. “They can’t threaten the Naga people. We will not allow anybody to come on our way.”

The veteran regionalist also said that they organized the dharna to also send message across that they were upholding the “sanctity of the Constitution of India.” Because here in Nagaland, “we have an unconstitutional Government,” he added. And this unconstitutional Government was installed by the Governor, “who is supposed to be the custodian of the Constitution of India.” This unconstitutional Government in Nagaland has been continuing more than three months, he informed.

Dr. Shurhozelie, however, believed that the Central Government might not know the situation prevailing in the State. But if all these unconstitutional and illegal things were in full knowledge of the Central Government, then they were giving homework to the Naga people to think seriously to determine for “our future.”

Coming down heavily on District Administration’s refusal to grant them holding the dharna here at the side of Civil Secretariat, NPF MLA Yitachu, Chief Whip, NPF, disclosed that many organizations including students’ had organized many agitations at the Civil Secretariat Gate with permissions granted. He expressed surprise as to how the District Administration refused to grant permission to a political party to hold “dharna” to highlight the failure of the Government.

Stating NPF could stand and protect the “Naga people,” he said an “unconstitutional Government can’t run even for one day.” He further called upon the people to rise up to the occasion to protect the Naga people.

Azo Neinu, Leader of NPF Legislature Party, also spoke at the dharna. Legislators belonging to NPF led by Dr. Shurhozelie attended today’s dharna which was also attended among others by leaders and members of NPF Central Youth Wing.

