Exclusive | Many Hindu-Bangladeshi Illegal Migrants declared ‘Indian’ through Fake Certificates in Assam

Guwahati/Morigaon, Oct 21: In a startling revelation it has come to light that a Foreigner’s Tribunal in Assam has accepted that hundreds of order/judgements pronounced by Tribunals have been rampantly declaring many Hindu Illegal migrants as Indian Citizens on the basis of fake Registration Certificates as they never enquired the original author of these Certificates which in fact are endangering the National Security, the judgement said.

It has also been observed by the same Tribunal that almost all Citizenship Certificates of Registration before it are fake/forged/tempered which has surfaced after it has examined series of Citizenship Certificates covering the Districts of Nagaon, Morigaon, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup (Rural).

The Tribunal also has further revealed the modus operandi of faking certificate by making a duplicate format with same serial Number.

TIME8 has accessed one such serious case of forgery where the serial Number printed on the Original and Fake certificates are ditto but the content therein is all different. One Subal Das S/O Bulok Das has exhibited a certificate of Registration in the name of his father obtained from Barpeta and on inspection of the original Official record from the concerned authority, the Serial number in the name of Subal Das turned out to be actually in the name of one Subal Sanyashi in the Original record.

It must be noted that BJP in Assam has tried to provide citizenship to Hindu Bangladeshis by bringing about the controversial, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

Source: Time8