Fix date to submit report to Centre : STDCM

Imphal, October 03 2017: While welcoming the response of the Govt through a press note yesterday to the demand to accord ST status to Meiteis/Meeteis, the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) said it will carry forward its stir though.

STDCM is convinced that its demand has been honoured and considered by the Government, a statement issued by STDCM said while also conveying its hope that a recommendation would be given at the earliest .

STDCM however expressed scepticism that the Govt’s did not fix a date within which the recommendation would be made to the Govt.

As such, STDCM is not convinced that the stand of the Govt as conveyed through a press note on Oct 2, 2017 would be translated into action .

Since the Govt has not fixed a date within which the recommendation would be submitted, there is no deviation from its earlier stand regarding its courses of action/agitation and STDCM would stick to its earlier stand in this regard, it said.

It will carry forward its courses of agitation .

Meanwhile, staff of Globiz Solution Pvt Ltd and DDK, Imphal wore red badge to show support to the demand of STDCM.

It further expressed hope that other staff of Govt depts and private firms will voluntarily wear red badge in support of the demand in the coming days .

STDCM has already announced to launch different forms of agitation including ‘red badge campaign’ till Oct 20 to further the demand for inclusion of Meiteis/Meeteis in the ST list of the Constitution.

Source: The Sangai Express