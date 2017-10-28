Governor appreciates Interlocutor, Ravi, six NNPGs for joining the peace process

KOHIMA, Oct 27 (NEPS): Governor of Nagaland, P.B. Acharya has congratulated and appreciated the efforts of Interlocutor for Naga talks, R.N. Ravi to address the long pending issue, and positive response from Naga people.

Governor valued the formal joining of the peace process by the Working Committee of six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and requested NSCN (K) also to join it so that a meaningful solution to the protracted Naga political problem is found at the earliest. He appealed all the NGOs, political parties and civil society to stand united as one society to make the peace process a success.