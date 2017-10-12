Ills of Takyel ITI highlighted

Imphal, October 11 2017: Even though the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Takyel in Imphal West was established with the aim of imparting non-engineering and engineering skills to the youth and students of the State, the institute is no longer functional and remains only in name sake.

With no classes taken properly in the institute and left unattended by the Government and the authorities concerned, many enthusiastic students who have admitted to the institute in different courses (both engineering and non-engineering courses) are desperate and have highighted the lacunae felt in the institute .

Besides laxities in terms of infrastructure and manpower, the institute has been a safe haven for alcohol and other intoxicating drug users as the institute has been no longer taken care of by authority concerned .

Outsiders use to enter freely at night time inside the premises and carry out there whatever they want as there is no gate.

Empty polythene covers/pouches of local liquor and other intoxicating substances adorn the institute’s premises .

Many window panes and ventilators of the institute buildings were broken, the roofs have many holes and cracks have developed on the walls of the buildings besides the toilets lying in an insanitary condition.

Moreover, unwanted grasses and plants were growing thickly inside the premises .

Students complain to media persons that only a few classes have been taken so far for many of the courses opened in the institute although classes for the new batches for engineering and non-engineering courses had commenced on July 11 this year .

“We are hopeless of clearing the first semester exam as it is knocking and nothing had been taught properly in the last three months,” some students lamented .

When asked why they don’t ask the teachers to take classes regularly, the desperate students replied that no proper classes are being taken and many of the faculties are absent most of the time .

Even the library room is locked most of the time and only few books are available there.

Practical classes have been ignored, they added .

Informing that the Principal is not available most of the time, the students also complained about the lack of infrastructure and necessary equipments at the institute .

The students have made a charter of demands to the State Government and the authority concerned to be fulfilled at the earliest and have been boycotting classes at the institute since yesterday, general secretary of All Manipur ITI Students’ Union, Takyel, Imphal informed .

The demands include proper electrification/circuits in the workshops, replacing obsolete machines with updated ones, providing materials necessary for practical classes, drinking water, adequate manpower and providing free wi-fi in the campus .

The secretary cautioned that they will be compelled to launch intense forms of agitation if the Government fails to pay heed to their demands.

Source: The Sangai Express