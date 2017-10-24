In demand for 7th Pay Commission… ; Govt employees to take mass casual leave

Imphal, October 23 2017: In protest against the State Government’s failure to implement the 7th Pay, State Government employees affiliated to the Manipur Government Services Federation (MGSF) would take mass casual leave on October 25 .

MGSF and a large number of employees have expressed strong grievances against the BJP-led coalition Government’s nonchalant attitude to their demand even as the BJP’s Vision Document published ahead of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election promised they would implement the 7th Pay in case they are elected to power .

After due communications with employees’ union of different departments, MGSF has reaffirmed its decision to launch different modes of agitation .

Employees of the Civil Secretariat have also decided to take mass casual leave on October 25, informed a source .

A special general body meeting of the Manipur Secretariat Services Association (MSSA) was held this afternoon at the Secretariat South Block .

The meeting agreed that all the employees working in the Secretariat South Block and North Block would take casual leave on October 25 .

Moreover, all MCS officers who have their offices in the Secretariat have been intimated to support and join the agitation.

It is reported that most of the MCS officers expressed their support to the proposed agitation .

Notably, the previous Government led by Okram Ibobi gave in-principle approval to implementation of the 7th Pay at a Cabinet meeting held on October 26 last year.

It was also decided that a fitment committee headed by the Chief Secretary would first ascertain the extra expenditures which the State Government must make and other difficulties that may be encountered by the Government in paying the 7th Pay .

Even though there was no report of the fitment committee holding any meeting, it held a meeting in the Chief Secretary’s office chamber at 4.30 pm today after learning about the employees’ decision to take mass casual leave on October 25 .

However, what transpired during the meeting could not be ascertained .

Earlier, when representatives of MGSF met Principal Secretary (Finance) VK Dewangan, the latter reported said that the Government was awaiting reports from different departments regarding implementation of the 7th Pay .

VK Dewangan reportedly told MGSF representatives that the State Government would take a decision on the matter after receiving reports from different departments .

Even as the Pay Implementation Cell of the Finance Department intimated administrative secretaries and heads of departments to submit detail reports about their departments’s staff strengths and post-wise data, no such reports have been submitted till date, informed another source .

As such, implementation of the 7th Pay is likely to be delayed for sometime .

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Y Joykumar, citing financial constraints on the part of the State Government, stated on the floor of the State Assembly that there was no question of implementing the 7th Pay any time soon.

At present, the State Government has been expending over Rs 200 crore every month in paying salaries and allowances.

If the employees recruited anew by the previous Government and newly regularised contract employees are taken into account, the State Government is likely to bear additional financial burden of Rs 400 crore to 700 crore annually, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express