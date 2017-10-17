Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Churachandpur organised “World Food Day” and one day workshop on “RC Seed Bin for save seed”

“World Food Day” and one day workshop on “RC Seed Bin for save seed” was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Churachandpur, ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region at Yaiphakol Village, Churachandpur. The function was graced by Dr. IM Singh, Joint Director, ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region Manipur Centre and Dr. Niranjan Lal, Senior Scientist, KVK Churachandpur.

The function was attended by 50 farmers of Churachandpur district. Dr. IM Singh speaking on the occasion highlighted the theme of “World Food Day” 2017 ie., Change the future of migration. Invest in food security and rural development, Dr. Niranjan Lal appeal that without our dear farmers food security cannot be achieved, farmer are the backbone for achieving a Nation’s food security.

The programme was followed by one day workshop on “RC Seed Bin for save seed” wherein Mr. S Gunamani, SMS- Plant Breeding, KVK Imphal West, delivered lectures on RC Seed Bin for save seed, Dr. R K Roshan, SMS, Horticulture, KVK Churachandpur, on Scientific cultivation of cole crops, Dr. S. Roma Devi, ACTO (Home Science) on Nutritional Kitchen Gardening Dr. W. Rajen Singh, ACTO, Animal Science KVK Churachandpur on Backyard poultary and Dr L Babita, ACTO, Animal Science KVK Churachandpur on pig rearing. To conclude the programme 20 RC seed bin were distributed to the farmers.

