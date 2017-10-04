Lanheiba held in yet another case

Imphal, October 03 2017: Kh Gopendro, chairman of United Revolutionary Front (Lanheiba), has been formally arrested by a team of Sekmai police station, today in yet another case of murdering and burying two URF cadres inside their temporary designated camp at Loitang Khunou Spinning mill.

Kh Gopendro s/o Kh Sangai of Keirenphabi Mamang Leikai, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West Court, with a prayer for judicial custody in connection with the powerful IED blast case at Khwairamband Keithel temporary market shed on March 11, 2015, in which three individuals were killed and more than 20 were injured .

The Court heard the submission of the prosecution through the APP of the State and remanded the accused to Judicial custody.

At the same time, a team of Sekmai police filed an application against Kh Gopendro in connection with a case related to the killing of two URF cadres and burying them inside the URF designated camp located inside the 9th Dogra Regiment D Coy camp at Loitang Khunou (Spinning Mill) .

The Court heard the prayer of Sekmai police and with the permission of the Court, Kh Gopendro was formally arrested by Sekmai police for investigation of the case .

After the arrest, Gopendro was produced before JMIC Imphal West II with a prayer of four days police remand .

The Court heard the prayer of Sekmai police through the APP of the State and remanded the accused to four days police custody till October 6 .

It may be mentioned that on March 9, 2014, URF filed a missing complaint to Sekmai police station, regarding the missing of two cadres, identified as Irengbam Bode Washington (35) s/o (L) Biren of Awang Khunou and Pukhrambam Somorjit (35) s/o Lakshman of Waheng Khuman, from their URF designated camp as URF had signed an MoU with the State and the Central Government .

Then, nearly one and a half month later after the missing report was filed, Sunita, wife of Irengbam Bode, lodged a complaint at Sekmai police station on April 30,2014, on suspicion that her husband and Somorjit, might have been murdered and buried inside the URF designated camp .

Numbers of operations were conducted by Imphal West district police after taking necessary permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the State Home Department and the District Magistrate .

On May 28, 2014, the highly decomposed bodies of the two missing URF cadres were found buried inside the temporary URF designated camp located inside the camp of then 9th Dogra Regiment D Coy at Loitang Khunou (Spinning Mill).

On that day, Kh Gopendro, chairman of URF (Lanheiba) was not present inside the camp and went underground before he was arrested by Assam police on November 20, 2015, from Dungkue village, Cachar district, Assam.

