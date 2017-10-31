LPG transporters’ strike still on

Imphal, October 30 2017: Even as the cease work strike launched by the All Manipur Bulk LPG Transporters’ Association (AMBTA) has completed four days today, no solution is in sight as of now .

AMBTA has been demanding revocation of the notification issued by IOC on October 6 to induct 42 additional bulk LPG TTs for transportation of bulk LPG to Sekmai bottling plant.

The association has also been demanding induction of one extra TT each from LPG bulk transporters based at the Sekmai bottling plant.

The manager of Sekmai bottling plant held a meeting with bulk LPG transporters this afternoon regarding the ongoing cease work strike but no positive decision could be adopted.

The existing LPG stock at Sekmai bottling plant would last till tomorrow .

Even though the cease work strike has been going on since Friday, there is no prohibition on arrival of loaded trucks at Sekmai bottling which are currently outside the State .

But there is a prohibition on movement of empty LPG TTs from Imphal.

As such, there has been no movement of empty LPG bulk TTs from Imphal since Friday .

Meanwhile, a convoy of CRPF escorts left Imphal at 1 pm today.

They would escort loaded POL and LPG TTs from Khatkhati this midnight and the convoy is expected to reach Imphal tomorrow morning .

Around 40 loaded LPG TTs may arrive at Imphal tomorrow morning together with the convoy, informed a source.

Source: The Sangai Express