Manipuri Community( Sikkim Central University) celebrated Ningol-Chakkauba on 21st October 2017 at 32 mile Water Resort, East Sikkim. Altogether 50 teaching faculties and students comprising of various community from Manipur of the said university graced the occasion. The mentioned occasion was started with launch and followed by gift presence to all the Ningol.

Manipuri Community( Sikkim Central University) celebrated Ningol-Chakkauba 1 of 15

This Press Release is sent by Sanayaima Meetei, who is the former Vice President of Sikkim University Students’ Association (SUSA) and former General Secretary of Manipur Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD), who can be contacted at sanayaimameetei999(at)gmail(dot)com