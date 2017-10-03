Master plan for restoration of dilapidated school structures to be formulated : Radheshyam

Imphal, October 02 2017: The State Government will formulate a master plan with regard to restoration of worn out Government school structures.

Disclosing this in a press conference held in connection with Swachhata Pakhwada at the Directorate of Education (S) at Lamphelpat today, Education Minister Th Radheshyam informed that teachers and students of 1997 schools in the hills and the valley took part in the Swachhata Pakhwada held under Directorate of Education (S) from September 1 to 15 .

He also informed that many students and teachers participated in the cleanliness drives conducted under Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign from September 16 .

He said that rooms of schools and its surrounding areas were cleaned and worn out structures including toilets of the schools were restored during the campaign.

Highlighting the need for formulating a master plan to restore dilapidated school structures, the Minister declared that students and teachers would be made to take part in cleanliness drive in their schools every Saturday .

This practice has not been performed since the last 20 years, he added .

Saying that properties of schools also belong to students and their parents, Radheshyam asserted that the practice would instil the sense of discipline and belongingness in students .

Principal Secretary (Education) Vineet Joshi and Director of Education (S) Th Kirankumar were also present at the press conference .

Kirankumar demonstrated a powerpoint presentation in connection with Swachhata Pakhwada campaign.

Source: The Sangai Express