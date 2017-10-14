Maximum refills to Aadhar-less consumers

Imphal, October 13 2017: Out of the five LPG distributors located within Thoubal district, Yairipok Gas has issued maximum refills to consumers who do not enjoy subsidy as they are yet to submit their Aadhar numbers .

The five LPG distributors located within Thoubal district are Athokpam Indane Service, Heirok Indane Gramin Vitrak, Manipur Thoubal Gas Agency, Nongpok Sekmai JCD Gramin Vitrak and Yairipok Gas .

Manipur Thoubal Gas has not been distributing any refill as they are currently placed under suspension .

Even as the whole State was reeling under acute shortage of LPG sometime back due to highly deficient supply, Yairipok Gas issued 12 refills to one consumer, 11 refills each to six consumers, 10 refills each to two consumers, nine refills to one consumer, eight refills each to 12 consumers, seven refills each to eight consumers and six refills to 14 consumers during the current financial year .

The consumer who had been issued 12 domestic refills is one Miss Ruhida and she is yet to submit her Aadhar number .

She was issued all the 12 refills within the month of July.

Notably, the whole State was reeling under acute scarcity of LPG during the same month.

She was issued two refills on July 8, three refills each on July 10 and July 18 and one refill each on July 9, July 21, July 22 and July 26 .

Likewise, all the six consumers who have been issued 11 refills each have not yet submitted their Aadhar numbers.

They are Laishram Nabakesho, Laishram (O) Premota Devi, Akoijam Santa Singh, N Ranjita Devi, Khoirom Tikendra Singh and Kshetrimayum Ashalata Devi .

Strangely, these consumers were issued equal numbers of refills on same days .

They were given one refill each on July 9, 22 and 26, three refills each on July 10 and 18, two refills each on July 8 .

Warokpam Romila Devi and L Sorojini Devi who have been issued 10 refills of 14.2 Kg capacity too have not yet submitted their Aadhar numbers.

They were issued equal number of refills on same days within the month of July .

They were issued two refills each on July 8, one refill each on July 9 and July 26, three refills each on July 10 and 18 .

Majority of the consumers of Yairipok Gas who have been issued seven to nine refills each have not yet submitted their Aadhar numbers.

