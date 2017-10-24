Meghalaya’s WKH roads are better than Switzerland’s roads, says MP Vincent Pala

Pala went on to say the Meghalaya has the best highways in the whole country.

SHILLONG, Oct 17, 2017: Shillong MP and Congress leader from Meghalaya, Vincent Pala on Monday proudly compared West Khasi Hills’ highways to Switzerland’s roads whereby he stated that no other country in the world has better roads than Meghalaya.

“I have been to Switzerland and other European countries and let me tell you that when you travel the West Khasi Hills roads, it feels like Switzerland and no country has better roads than us,” Pala said on Monday.

Speaking exclusively to TNT-The Northeast Today in Shillong on Monday, Pala went on to say that there are certain stretches of the highways in Meghalaya where you have culverts and in terms of highways, “We have the best highways in the whole country,” he added.

Interestingly, his statement contradicts his earlier version on Meghalaya roads. It may be mentioned that recently, Pala had shot a letter to Union Minister of Road transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkri complaining about the pathetic condition of the roads in the state.

In reference to the Umsning stretch in Ri Bhoi district which has lately turned into an eye-sore for travellers, Pala said “You can’t blame the centre not the state for the pathetic condition of the 4 km stretch of the highway in Umsning because the government has no say on private property.”

Furthermore, Pala said “The repair work will be initiated within this week. After receiving prompt response from Gadkari for my first letter apprising him of the bad state of roads as well as the Umsning Dam, I again wrote a second letter to him that no action had been taken, the reply for which is still awaited. However, he has replied to me that the matter has been forwarded to the chief engineer to take up the necessary steps and that the repair work will begin within a week.”

Source: The North East Today