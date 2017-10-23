Next round of talks between NNPGs and GoI today

Dimapur, October 22 2017: The second round of peace talks between the Working Committee of 6 Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and the Government of India will be held on October 23 in Dimapur .

Interlocutor of the Government of India, RN Ravi will be arriving on the day itself at Dimapur from New Delhi .

It can be noted here that, the first round of talks between the Government of India and the Working Committee (WC) of six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) was held in New Delhi on September 27 “to resolve the protracted Indo-Naga political issue” .

The 6 NNPGs are GPRN/NSCN, FGN, NNC (Parent Body), NPGN/NNC (NA), NSCN (R) and the NNC/GDRN (NA) .

Meanwhile, Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) along with ENPO, NGBF, CNTC and other civil society organisations will be organizing a ‘public reception’ for RN Ravi at Dimapur Airport on October 23 .

“The Government of India has graciously responded to the popular demand of the people to officially invite the NNPGs Working Committee for a political dialogue to bring out a lasting solution to the protracted Naga political problem,” said NTC .

It added that, “this positive” development is leading the political process to a higher level with an objective to have “inclusive talk on equal footing with a hope to provide a sustainable peace in our land .

“We sincerely appreciate the gesture of Government of India for bringing the talk to Naga soil with a renewed spirit to connect with the people and to rebuild the trust which has been missing for a long time.

This level playing field of taking everyone together will usher in a new hope for a new future,” NTC added .

Meanwhile, the ‘Reception Committee’ has requested the general public and all citizens to gather at Dimapur Airport for a grand public reception on October 23, 2017 at 12.30 pm as “already conveyed by the Reception Committee to the respective tribal hohos and youth organizations.

After the reception programme at the airport, the civil society organisations representing mass-based civil organizations and tribal bodies will hold facilitation programme with RN Ravi at Rhododendron Hall, Police Officer’s Mess, Chumukedima in Dimapur .

The Reception Committee then appealed to all the village councils along NH-29 to mobilize its members and receive the Interlocutor as he makes his way to Chumukedima at their respective localities along NH-29 .

“For the facilitation programme and the ensuing peace talks, all the Churches in Nagaland are requested to pray for the programme on October 22, Sunday and disseminate information for public attendance as well,” it added.

Source: The Sangai Express