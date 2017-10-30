‘No change in decision to have Keibul Lamjao as one of Sangai Fest venues’

Imphal, October 29 2017: State Government spokesperson Thongam Biswajit Singh today reaffirmed that the Manipur Sangai Festival 2018 will be held at three venues – Hatta Kangjeibung, Lamboi Khongnangkhong and Keibul Lamjao .

Biswajit who is also the Works Minister inspected road conditions at Thanga and Moirang areas ahead of next month’s Sangai Festival .

He also met members and representative of the JAC formed against the reported shifting of opening ceremony of Sangai Festival from Keibul Lamjao .

He assured the JAC members that there is no question of shifting the venue from Keibul Lamjao .

He asserted that Keibul Lamjao is a historical place and is of utmost importance to the State.

Keibul Lamjao will be a venue of the Sangai Festival and 25 stalls including food stalls will be set up there, he said, adding that the stalls will be increased if need arises .

However, the inaugural function will be held at Hatta Kangjeibung, he said citing the convenience in preparing the inaugural function in Imphal as the function will be attended by several State guests including the President of the country .

Stating that Keibul Lamjao venue will host State events till the end of the festival, the Minister invited the locals and the JAC to share suggestions and ideas if there is any to add to the programmes to be held at Keibul Lamjao .

The Minister who was accompanied by Moirang MLA P Sarat, Thanga MLA T Robindro, Chief Engineer Kh Temba also inspected Moirang-Sendra road, approach road to Takmu Water Front Resort, and roads at Thanga Tongbram Leikai .

Briefing media persons at Keibul Lamjao after the inspection visit, Minister Biswajit said that repairing of roads and mending of potholes will be completed ahead of the festival .

Preparation of programmes for road repairing has already been completed and the Government is hopeful of meeting its commitment to complete all the repairing of roads at the earliest if the weather permits, he continued .

He said that today’s inspection was part of the BJP led Government’s commitment to bring development and improve road connectivity in the entire State including the rural areas.

Source: The Sangai Express