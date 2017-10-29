NPF pledges Naga integration

Imphal, October 28 2017: The Naga People’s Front (NPF), Manipur State unit has pledged to work for unity and integrity of the ‘people’ by integrating all contiguous Naga inhabited areas under one administrative roof and also to provide protection to all the ethnic groups who are indigenous inhabitants of all Naga inhabited areas .

Significantly, the NPF issued this statement to press in the backdrop of the all political parties meeting convened this afternoon at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Categorically stating that NPF Manipur State unit would not participate in the all political parties meeting convened by Chief Minister N Biren, the press release signed by the party’s State unit president W Morung Makunga and general secretary (administration) Honreikhui Kashung asserted that if any NPF leader/member participated in the meeting, they should not be counted as official representatives of the party .

As published in the party’s manifesto of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election, NPF Manipur State unit would work and assist in any possible manner on any approach for peaceful solution of the Indo-Naga political issue, the statement added.

Source: The Sangai Express