One killed, 12 hurt in mishap

Imphal, October 15 2017: At least one person has been killed while 12 others sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged down a gorge between Awangkhul and Jamlok Lamkhai along Imphal-Jiribam highway.

Altogether 13 people were travelling in a Tata Winger van from Jiribam towards Imphal when the driver lost control plunging down a 200 feet deep gorge at around 12.30 am today .

Kadinlungbou (40) of Illeng village but staying at Tamei was killed on the spot.

He was a former president of Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi (Assam, Manipur and Nagaland) .

The injured victims were taken to Noney PHC for first aid .

Out of the 12 injured victims, four who sustained critical injuries have been taken to Imphal, informed a source .

Police and troops of 14 Sikh Regiment and 143 Bn CRPF rushed in and carried out rescue and evacuation exercise on learning about the accident .

The injured victims have been identified as Joykumar (56) s/o Iboyaima from Luwangsangbam, Nongthombam Govin (27) s/o N Mani from Kodompokpi, Ksh Ronelkanta (30) s/o Ksh Gandhi from Kongba Uchekon Khunou, Md Ayub Khan (58) s/o (L) Turab Ali from Lilong Leihaokhong, B Lunglinbou (34) s/o Paranlungbou from Ileng Village, Tamei, Wiphibou (27) s/o Ramkiujin from Tamei, Z Kaligongliu (36) w/o Z Meinganlakbou from Tamei, B Machangbou (34) s/o Ramkiujin from Tamei, Naomi (28) w/o Wiphibou from Tamei, Chongtham Tiken Meitei (33) s/o Chongtham Apabi Meitei from Torbung Bangla, Bishnupur, Sapam Manojkumar (31) s/o S Ibotombi from Samurou Awang Leikai and Wahengbam Rojen Singh (55 yrs) s/o Wahengbam Amuthoi Singh from Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai.

Source: The Sangai Express