Painting competition conducted

Kumbi, 26 October, 2017: Lions club Of Kumbi Greater has conducted School Level painting competition under the theme ‘Peace Poster Contest-2017’ on 26th Oct 2017 at Ideal Academy Kumbi Bazar.

Around 50 students of Schools under Kumbi Municipal Council have participated at the painting competition.

Winners of the contest:-

1st: Satellite Nongmaithem of Class VIII, Sanatombi Oriental English School.

All participants were honoured with consolation prizes as well.

This Press Release was sent by W Rorrkychand Singh, who is the PRO, Lions Club of Kumbi Greater, who can be contacted at rorrky(at)gmail(dot)com.