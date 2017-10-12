Parents of 8 Players from Manipur Appeals Support for FIFA U17 World Cup Players

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
IMPHAL, Oct 11 (DIPR):Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with Commissioner YAS H Deelep Singh, Director YAS N Praveen Singh and other officials of...
Imphal, October 11 2017: Even though the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Takyel in Imphal West was established with the aim of imparting non-engineering...
Imphal, October 11 2017: With the State's biggest festival Ningol Chakkouba approaching fast, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has been investing maximum efforts to...
Imphal, October 11 2017: Employees of Imphal Municipal Corporation, have threatened to launch intense agitation if the authority concerned fails to implement 6th pay...