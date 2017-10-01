Sangai Festival from Nov 21 : State looks to Japan, Kohima to be partners

Imphal, September 30 2017: The State Government has requested Japan to be a partner country for Sangai Festival, which will begin from November 21, and has also asked Nagaland and Madhya Pradesh to be partner States as well .

According to an official source, the State Government has requested Japan to be a partner country for the festival.

The State Government has also sent official invitations to other South East Asian countries to participate in the festival .

The source further pointed out that although the State Government is yet to receive any reply from Japan regarding the proposal, Japanese cultural troupes will participate in the festival and specific Japanese stalls will be opened as well .

It also conveyed that the State Government has asked Nagaland and Madhya Pradesh to be partner States for the festival .

The two States will send their cultural troupes for participating in the festival and they will also open various stalls in the festival, the source added .

The State Government has already decided to organise the festival, which will be flagged off by President Ram Nath Kovind, at separate venues to eliminate inconveniences and traffic woes, and the necessary preparations for the festival are in full swing .

The festival will be flagged off at Keibul Lamjao, the natural habitat of the Sangai, and it will also be held at Hapta Kangjeibung, Lamboikhongnangkhong and Khuman Lampak .

For the first time since the beginning of the Sangai festival, the State Tourism Department is also making necessary preparations to provide home stay facilities for tourists, the source added.

Source: The Sangai Express