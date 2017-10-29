Supreme Court stays HC order on JNIMS PG admission

Imphal, October 28 2017: The Supreme Court has stayed an order passed by the High Court of Manipur with regard to reservation of seats in JNIMS PG courses for in-house resident doctors of the medical institute.

Challenging reservation of seats for in-house resident doctors for pursuing different PG courses in JNIMS, one Dr L Bobby filed a writ petition at the High Court of Manipur .

After perusing the petition, a single bench of Justice Kh Nobin passed an order on July 7 this year which quashed the admission list that included seats reserved for in-house resident doctors .

The High Court further directed JNIMS authority to come out with a new list of selected candidates within 15 days of receiving its order .

However, the State Government and JNIMS authority filed a special leave petition at the Supreme Court against the High Court’s order.

An order issued by a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justice SA Bobde and Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar passed an order which stayed the High Court’s order passed on July 7 .

Advocate S Biswajit appeared on behalf of the State Government and JNIMS authority in the special leave petition case.

Source: The Sangai Express