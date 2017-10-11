Truck owners demand authority’s intervention

Thoubal, October 10 2017: The owners and drivers of the goods carrying trucks which were set ablaze by bandh supporters at the place locally known as 113 DETT at Khongsang, Imphal Jiribam road, under Nungba police station, on the night of October 8, have appealed to the authority concerned to take up necessary legal actions .

Speaking to media persons at Yairipok today, the truck owners Md Sanayai and Harinder Gutpa stated that the trucks, one bearing registration number MN01/8695 (belonging to Harinder Gupta of Tamenglong IB Bazar) and one bearing registration number MN05C/1570 (belonging to Moirangthem Gulshan of Khangabok and driven by Md Sanayai), stopped at the place known as 113 DETT near Khongsang on October 5, as the bandh was in effect .

But on October 8, at around 6.45 pm, around 20 unidentified miscreants came and began beating the drivers .

They also snatched away the mobile phones and whatever money the driver had and then led them (driver) away to another place while they (protesters) set the trucks on fire, the owners alleged .

According to the vehicle owners, two men came on a motorbike and after identifying themselves as police, told the drivers that they will relay the information about the incident to Nungba police .

Nungba police team reached the spot around two hours later, they added .

The owners further appealed to the authority concerned to look into the matter at the earliest and to take up necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Source: The Sangai Express