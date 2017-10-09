Trucks set ablaze, bandh suspended

Imphal, October 08 2017: Passenger vehicles and goods laden trucks stranded at Jiribam and Nungba area have started proceeding towards Imphal after the bandh imposed on Imphal-Jiribam highway had been temporarily relaxed from 6 pm today as the CM gave certain assurances to be fulfilled within a short time .

On the other hand, two trucks have been set ablaze by bandh supporters earlier in the evening before the bandh was suspended at Rengpang.

It is said that the trucks were coming towards Imphal from Jiribam .

According to RSOM’s chairman who is also a member of the JAC the bandh is being put under suspension for some time as the JAC representatives received positive response from the State Government during a meeting between the two sides at the CM’s Bungalow this evening .

He said that the CM gave certain assurances to the JAC members which would be fulfilled at the earliest .

He also said that the dead body of Champoungam Malangmei will also be claimed by the JAC and family tomorrow after conducting post mortem .

Cautioning that the JAC will resume the bandh if the Government and the authorities concerned fail to translate the assurances into action at the earliest, he refused to disclose the assurances given by the CM .

Meanwhile reports have been received about stranded vehicles proceeding towards Imphal and they include passengers carrying wingers and goods laden trucks .

The indefinite bandh was called by the JAC formed in connection with the death of one Champoungam Malangmei (36) s/o Guangluangai Malangmei of Rengpang village and the injuries caused to the deceased’s son Ngamshinlung Malangmei (7) in a hit and run case .

Champoungam succumbed to injury on the way to RIMS after an unidentified vehicle suspected to be a truck hit his motorbike near Khongshang area on NH-37 on October 5 at around 9.30 am.

The injured boy is currently hospitalized at Raj Medicity .

According to Noney SP, a case has been registered in connection with the hit and run case while an investigation is on.

He said the police are investigating the case in full swing and they have narrowed down on certain possible clues .

He went on to say that they (police) will be able to surely arrest the culprit(s) although they will need some more time as it is a hit and run case and the accident occurred when the accident site/crime spot was deserted.

Source: The Sangai Express