Whip cracked against appointment of Parliament Secretaries Cong seeks disqualification of 12 ruling MLAs

Imphal, October 25 2017: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) today urged Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla to disqualify 12 MLAs who have been given the post of Parliamentary Secretary under the coalition Government led by BJP.

Notably, the 12 MLAs were appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries exercising power given to the Chief Minister under Section 3 of the Manipur Parliamentary Secretary (Appointment, Salary and Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2012 .

The 12 Parliamentary Secretaries are Laishram Susindro (Yaima), Soibam Subashchandra, Lourembam Rameshwar, Nahakpam Indrajit, Kongkham Robindro, Thokchom Satyabrata, Heikham Dingo, Ashab Uddin, Khasim Vashum, K Leishiyo, Awangbow Newmai and Dr Sapam Ranjan .

Out of them Lourembam Rameshwar, Nahakpam Indrajit, Kongkham Robindro, Thokchom Satyabrata, Heikham Dingo, Ashab Uddin and Dr Sapam Ranjan have already tendered their resignations .

Speaking to media persons at their office today, MPCC president TN Haokip said that a team of MPCC office bearers called on the Governor today and submitted a petition seeking disqualification of the 12 Parliamentary Secretaries from being MLAs under Article 192 of the Constitution .

Viewed from the perspective of economic benefits enjoyed by the Parliamentary Secretaries, their offices can be termed Office of Profit .

However, following a contention that monetary benefits enjoyed by Parliamentary Secretaries should be borne by the Chief Secretary, seven Parliamentary Secretaries resigned in Mizoram on August 30 this year .

After the resignation of seven, there are still five Parliamentary Secretaries in Manipur .

The post of Parliamentary Secretary is an Office of Profit and the most competent authority to disqualify the Parliamentary Secretaries under Article 192 of the Constitution is the Governor.

That was why, MPCC urged Governor Dr Najma Heptulla to disqualify the 12 Parliamentary Secretaries, TN Haokip said .

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi resigned from being an MP and Chairperson of the National Advisory Council in 2004.She was sworn in as an MP anew after she won a by-election .

Likewise, Jaya Bachan resigned from being an MP as she held an office of profit in Uttar Pradhesh.

She was re-inducted as an MP after she was re-elected .

In the same manner, all the Parliamentary Secretaries of the State should resign from being MLAs and contest fresh election otherwise they must face disqualification, TN Haokip said.

However, as they have not resigned on their own volition, they must be disqualified under Article 192 of the Constitution, he added.

Moreover, the Supreme Court passed a ruling on July 26 this year categorically stating that appointment of Parliamentary Secretaries is unconstitutional .

Responding to a query raised by media persons, the MPCC president asserted that keeping the State’s integrity intact is an unchanging commitment of Congress party .

“We expected a lot from the coalition Government led by Chief Minister N Biren but there was nothing on ground”, he remarked.

Source: The Sangai Express