WWII skeletal remains to be explored in Nov

Imphal, October 12 2017: A team will come from Japan to the State to search for skeletal remains of Japanese soldiers killed in Manipur during the Second World War .

A team of Japanese experts would come to the State in the first week of November and search for skeletal remains of Japanese soldiers in different parts of the State .

The Japanese Embassy to India has already sent a letter to the State Government in this regard, conveyed a source .

Some officials of the Japanese Embassy would come to Imphal within the current month to discuss the exploration for skeletal remains with the State Government .

It was estimated that around 20,000 Japanese soldiers were killed in Manipur during the Second World War .

Notably, Manipur was a fierce battle ground between 15th, 31st and 33rd divisions of the Japanese army and the Allied Forces during the Second World War.

Source: The Sangai Express