Imphal, November 03 2017: Sainik School Imphal conducted the Annual Cross Country Run today.

Principal of the school flagged off the Run in which a total of 100 Cadets from Classes VII to XII participated, conveyed PIB Defence Wing in a press release .

To bring out the best of its students, SSI has a House System in which entire boarders are assigned into any of the Houses namely Netaji House, Raman House, Shivaji House and Tagore House.

Each cadet ensures that the pride and prestige of his house are upheld through the best performance, in every competition .

The principal gave away prizes and trophy to the individual winners and winning House.

Tagore House bagged the ‘Champion’s Trophy’ while Netaji House stood runners-up.

In the individual category, Cdt Khundrakpam Suraj Singh, Class VIII of Shivaji House was adjudged first position and Cdt Aasish Thokchom, Class IX of Tagore House secured second position, the release informed .

Subsequently an Investiture Ceremony for the second half of the academic session was conducted to give ranks to the ‘Cadet Appointments’.

On the occasion, the parents of cadet appointments witnessed the ceremony that was conducted in the school during a special assembly .

In his speech after the investiture, the principal advised the cadets to carry out their duties responsibly and understand their role in the school .

He further urged all the cadets to take part in every activity conducted in the school to develop mental and physical agility.

Source: The Sangai Express