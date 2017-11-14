APSC Scam | More than 2000 ACS/APS officers in Assam might go to Jail

By Mohsin Khaiyam

Guwahati, November 10: One of the biggest scams in Assam the infamous APSC cash-for-job scam will not just end with the arrest of just 25 officials. The investigating team has an aim to track down many more officials who have made their way to the government jobs by paying bribes.

Following the initiation of the operation to arrest the prime accused of the APSC cash-for-job scam, the police have so far arrested 21 ACS-APS officers from various locations of the state. Among the accused, one officer who is a son of a former Congress Minister is reported to be absconding. While police have already issued arrest warrants to the other three accused and they might be arrested any moment.

All of them are accused of obtaining the government jobs by paying bribes to the then Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission, Rakesh Paul.

The police made 21 arrests in 3 days and four more arrests are yet to be made. All of them are being arrested based on the forensic reports found against them.

At least 382 candidates were selected for various government jobs during the year 2015-2016 and the answer sheets of these candidates are still undergoing forensic tests across various laboratories in the state.

Sources have stated that after the reports come from forensic labs, many more arrests may be made by the police. At least 2000 answer sheets are still being tested and as soon as the reports arrive, the police will initiate another operation to nab the next suspects involved with the whole scam.

The police seized 1212 answer sheets of candidates which were appointed in the year 2015 and 1080 answer sheets of candidates appointed in the year 2016.

It may be mentioned that so far the arrested officers are Kamal Debnath, Dhubri Jyotirmoy Adhikari, Sudipta Goswami Bhattacharjee, Badrul Islam Choudhury, Geetali Doley, Sunayana Aideo, Dipak Khanikar, Hemanta Saikia, Jayanta Kumar Nath, Dwithum Borgayari, Sabbira Imran, Raju Saha, Debojit Bora, Harshajyoti Bora, Pallabi Sarma Chowdhury, Amarjit Das, Anirudha Roy, Himangshu Chowdhury, Jatindra Prasad Baruah, Kunal Das and Dilip Kumar Kalita.

Among the ones evading arrest is ACS officer Rajorshi Sen Deka, son of former Assam minister and Congress leader, Nilmoni Sen Deka. He is expected to surrender at any moment.The others absconding at the moment are Rumi Saikia, Rakesh Gupta, Nishamoni Deka. Among these, Nisha Moni Deka who is evading arrest has moved the special court on Thursday for pre-arrest bail.

The court has further directed the investigating officer to submit the case directory by November 22.

Source: Time8