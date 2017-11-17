CM announces Rs. 20 lakh ex-gratia payment to families of MR men killed in road mishap

IMPHAL | Nov 16 : Chief minister, N. Biren Singh met the family members of the three deceased Manipur Rifles personnel at JNIMS morgue today and announced that the government would provide Rs. 20 lakh financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased.

The MR personnel were killed when the escort vehicle fell into a gorge in the Tamenglong-Khongsang road near Khongsang yesterday.

Speaking to media, N. Biren said that the security personnel had died in the line of duty on a special mission of the government ‘Go to the Hills’, so the government has taken the matter seriously.

The government would also provide financial support of Rs 5 lakh each to those injured personnel and the proposal for providing financial aid would be placed before the cabinet, he added. Expressing deepest condolences, the chief minister has extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

Replying to a query about the recent ambush that killed 2 AR jawans in Chandel district recently, N. Biren said that violence will not bring any solution and it hampers in bringing peace and prosperity in the state. Political dialogue is very much needed to resolve any issues, he added.

He further stated that the state government is planning to have political dialogue with the insurgent groups if the centre gives their approval for the talks.

Earlier in the morning, the chief minister visited the injured victims of the road mishap to enquire about their health conditions who are undergoing treatment at Shija Hospitals, Langol. He assured that the medical expenses during the treatment will be borne by the government and directed the doctors and paramedical staffs of the hospital to extend best-possible treatment to those injured in the accident.

The chief minister was accompanied by MP of Rajya Sabha, Ksh. Bhabananda Singh, minister for Forest and Environment, Th. Shyamkumar, minister for Agriculture, V. Hangkhanlian, parliamentary secretaries, MLAs, and DGP.