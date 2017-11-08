CM vows to protect Manipuri Pony

Imphal, November 07 2017: Reaffirming State Government’s determination and efforts to preserve and protect the endangered Manipuri Pony breed, Chief Minister N Biren chaired the first meeting of the Manipuri Pony Development Board at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today .

The meeting thoroughly discussed issues regarding rehabilitation, sustainability of preserving and conserving the Manipuri Pony .

During the meeting, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that there is a need to develop more habitations in various areas so that pony can be bred and their population raised to a healthy level in the State .

A breeding farm would be developed and maintained by the State Government so that the rare and precious gene of Manipuri Pony breed is not diluted .

Stating that Polo game plays an important role in protecting the State’s rare breed of pony from extinction, the Chief Minister opined, “We should develop Polo fields and grounds in rural areas of the State too, and grazing fields will be identified soon” .

Discussing about stray ponies on the streets, the meeting unanimously decided that every Pony owner of the State needs to register their Ponies with the Government .

Owners would be given some incentives for maintenance and taking care of Pony.

If the owners fail to register their ponies in time, necessary action will be taken up and the Ponies will be auctioned in public .

The meeting also discussed about procurement of dry fodder like straw etc in the post harvest period and maintain fodder storage for the Ponies .

It may be mentioned that Manipuri Ponies are among the seven recognised breeds of horses found in India .

Minister for Agriculture and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry V Hangkhanlian, Parliamentary Secretary (Agriculture) Awangbow Newmai, Principal Secretary Vineet Joshi, IGP Dr S Ibocha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests K Angami, Commissioner (Revenue) Th Chittaranjan Singh, Director (Veterinary), members of Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association and officials of various departments attended the function.

Source: The Sangai Express