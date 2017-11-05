Delhi Police organizes Quiz Competition at North East Festival to Raise Awareness about Northeast India

‘Rebellion Bejewelled’ a story of an outlaw to contributed immensely to society showcased

Bollywood singer Papon enthralled more than a lakh people in an energetic performance in the evening

New Delhi, 4th November, 2017: North East Festival, a festival that brings the numerous colours and talents of the region to Delhi, associated with Delhi Police to conduct a quiz competition among residents of many Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) here today. An engaging interaction was seen with many people attempted and answered many questions about the Northeast region. The show was conducted in presence of Mr David Lalrinsanga, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) and Mr Jimmy Chiram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police among many other dignitaries.

Another attempt to portray a different aspect of the region was made through showcasing of many thought provoking documentaries like ‘Rebellion Bejewelled.’ The documentary, a story of a rebel-turned-social entrepreneur Mr Monimanik Gogoi, created a lot of ripple as people witnessed a story as how a dreaded insurgent turned his energy on community organization to drive gainful employment of the youth and women, projects for amity among social groups with emphasis on work ethos. An intellectually stimulating discussion followed where Mr Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta responded and interacted with the audience. Another documentary ‘Songs of the Blue Hills’ by Mr Utpal Borpujari was showcased in the festival. This feature-length is the first-ever film to present such a wide range of Naga music – and musicians – together.

Adding to the zeal of the entertainment set in motion since the beginning of the event, the evening saw a majestic musical show with performance from leading singer of Bollywood, Papon and Girish & The Chronicles. The latter set in motion the mood for the evening when they performed some of their hit numbers like Angel, A New Beginning, Smile Little Child etc. More than a lakh people came to be a part of this experience as they swung, crooned and made merry to many popular songs like Jiye Kyon, Tum Gaye Ho Kyon, Kyon, Kaun Mera, Jiya and many more belted by Papon.

The North East Festival this year has been a collaborative attempt of IGNCA, NEHHDC, various Governments of North Eastern States and driven by well-known Socio Cultural Trust, Trend MMS which also organizes the famous Rongali Festival of Assam and Colours of North East in Mumbai.

Hindi Press Release and Pics from Day 2 of 5th North East Festival attached herewith.