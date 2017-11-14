ICF remembered fallen heroes of WWI

Imphal, Nov 12: Imphal Campaign Foundation (ICF) WW2 remembers the members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty during First World War on Remembrance Day or Poppy Day at Imphal War Cemetry, Deulahland, Imphal today.

Each Year in the month of November, ICF WW2 led by Yumnam Rajeshwor, President of ICF WW2 and its member paid floral tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts.

November 11 is known as Armistice Day, Remembrance Day or Poppy Day. The day is observed on November 11 or the Second Sunday in November and hence today being the Second Sunday of November 12, 2017, Yumnam Rajeshwor along with the members and volunteers of ICF WW2 paid floral tribute to the men and women died on the day today at Imphal War Cemetery with a 2 minutes silence.

This day marks the centenary of the First World War year.

During the First World War, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the guns of the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare. In many parts of the world, people observe this day for the fallen heroes who died in the line of duty during the war, today.

Mention may be that, the first Remembrance Day, in Britain and the Commonwealth was held in 1919. However, Australian journalist Edward George Honey is originally thought to have proposed the idea of a two-minute silence in a letter published in the London Evening News in May 1989.