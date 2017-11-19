JCILPS observes ‘2nd Decade Celebration of ILP Movement’

IMPHAL | Nov 18 : Recalling the movement taken up by the civil voluntary organisations on the implementation of the Inner Line Permit System in Manipur from the past 20 years, ‘The 2nd Decade Celebration of ILP Movement in Manipur (Kangleipak)’ was observed at press club today.

In a keynote address, general secretary of International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA) Khuraijam Athouba recalled the movement and steps taken up by civil voluntary organisation right from 1989 till today for the protection of indigenous people of Manipur.

He said, “The first organisation that formed for the protection of indigenous people was Poramlan Apunba in 1989 and demanded implementation of ILPS which is yet to be achieved till today.”

From November 18, 1997 onwards, IPSA and several other allied organisations played a crucial role and intensified the movement as there was a sudden demographic imbalance in the state, he added.

He further pointed out the expansion of organisation stating, “After due course of time a civil voluntary organisation was formed that only include IPSA and allied organisations of IPSA called Inner Line Permit Demand Committee in July 2, 2006. The office bearers appointed was Sapamcha Jadumani, Yumnamcha Dilipkumar as joint convenor and Heikujamcha Ibotom Singh as consultant.”

The committee had organised many public awareness cum meeting in various districts. They had demanded to enact and implement Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 in Manipur which was implemented in neighbouring states like Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

The movement was continued by FRIENDS for six years all alone but the government did not give any concrete solution. Finally with some positive aspect, several other civil organisations collaborated and formed Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) on July 4, 2012.

“In July 13, 2012 the Manipur Legislative Assembly unanimously resolves to urge the government of India to extend the provision of the Bengal Eastern Frontiers Regulation, 1873 for extension of Inner Line Regulation of the state of Manipur or to enact a suitable law under clause (5) of the constitution of India,” he said.

But unfortunately the Centre turned down the resolution with negative response. Till then the government of Manipur has not taken up any affirmative steps, he concluded.

Speaking as a chairman of celebration committee H. Ibotombi said that if we continue the movement involving all the people from hill and valley, the government may pay heed our demand someday.

The programme was jointly organised by IPSA, All Club Association and Meira Paibi Lup (ACOAMLUP), Indigenous People’s Association of Kangleipak (IPAK), Kanglei Ima Lup (KIL), Chanura Lamchinglen Kangleipak (CLK), Kangleipak Lamjing Apunba Meiralup (Kanglamei) and PANDM.

Source: Imphal Free Press