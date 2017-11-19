Manipur becomes first state to introduce DBT in sericulture schemes

IMPHAL | Nov 18: Manipur has become the first State in the country to introduce DBT system in the transfer of funds to beneficiaries regarding sericulture schemes.

The DBT launching function cum inauguration of a training programme was held with chief minister N. Biren as the chief guest at sericulture complex, Sangaipat, Imphal East today.

With this, Rs. 3, 07, 84,000 was directly transferred to the bank accounts of 520 beneficiaries of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, who have planted 3500 to 4000 mulberry plants at their plots.

Under this project, every beneficiary received Rs. 59,200 each as the first installment.

The function also marked the inauguration of a one-month training programme for these beneficiaries.

Speaking at the occasion, N. Biren said that DBT is one of the most effective tools for warding off space for corruption.

With the introduction of this new system, beneficiaries have now started receiving their entitled benefits in their bank accounts directly and instantaneously without any hassle, he added.

With such innovative systems, India is marching forward towards progress, and it is a matter of delight that Manipur has also joined this positive change, N. Biren said.

The chief minister said that Manipur Sericulture Project Phase-II is being implemented in four valley districts. The project having a target to provide employment to 8000 beneficiaries has a fund outlay of Rs 149.76 crore, he said while adding that the project was introduced in 2015.

Sericulture department is also implementing Integrated Sericulture Project for Mulberry and Eri in the hill districts. The project which began in 2016 has a target to provide employment to 700 beneficiaries.

The chief minister expressed hope that a sericulture project for Ukhrul district having a fund outlay of Rs. 30.08 crore is likely to get approval from the Central government soon.

Reiterating his government’s commitment, N. Biren said that the government would never indulge in any form of favouritism and nepotism in the posting and promotion of employees, and at the same time visible positive and progressive outputs are also expected from them as well.

Maintaining that the new government’s ‘Go to the Hills’ campaign is a determined mission to bring unity, peace and progress in the State, the chief minister urged the public to support the initiative instead of giving unwanted remarks.

He reiterated that the State government had already spelt out what it is aspiring to accomplish within a stipulated time in written.

Tamei AC MLA Awangbou Newmai attended the function as the president while Yaiskul AC MLA Th. Satyabrata, Imphal East Adhyaksha P Bimola, principal secretary (Sericulture) PK Singh and director of Central Tasar and Research and Training Institute, Ranchi, Dr. AK Sinha attended the occasion as guests of honour.

