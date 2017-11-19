“Manipur has highest antibiotic sale in the country”

IMPHAL | Nov 18 : Antibiotics sale in the state is one of the highest in the country and need to take control of the situation, said director of health services, Dr. K. Rajo during ‘World Antibiotic Awareness Week’ observation function held at Indian Medical Association, Lamphelpat here today.

The observation was organised by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under National Health Mission.

Rajo continued that one should leave the harmful habit of relying entirely on antibiotics. He said that once started with antibiotic dose, the dose should be completed even if one feels better with just one tablet.

He also advised not to take any antibiotics without prescription from health professionals. He added that even if antibiotics are taken following doctors’ advice one should be aware of the side effects.

Health minister L. Jayantakumar today delivering the chief guest’s speech said that it is high time for the state to give awareness of knowledge on adequate use of antibiotics to the public.

Jayantakumar said that he was disappointed as there is no drug inspector in the state. He said that people should not buy and consume drugs without the prescription issued by health professionals.

He also reminded the responsibilities of health professionals in serving people that they should do their duty well even in prescribing medicines to patients.

Deputy director of health, Dr. L. Somorendro also said that the irrational use of antibiotics has affected the resistance pattern and is becoming a global problem. Giving awareness about antibiotics to public, health professionals for giving correct and needed prescriptions and policy makers to check the use of antibiotics are the need of time, he added.

Regional director of ministry of health and family welfare, Dr. L. Ashananda Singh and HOD of Community Medicine, RIMS, professor Akoijam Brogen Singh attended the function as presidium members.

Source: Imphal Free Press