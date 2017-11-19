Maoist’s general strike cripples normal life

IMPHAL | Nov 18 : Normal life was affected in Imphal area today due to the indefinite cease work strike which started from today’s 5am called by the Maoist Communist Party, Manipur as part of the agitation to save the indigenous people of the state.

Business establishment, educational institutes, petrol pumps, markets and most of the shops remained closed. However hospitals, medical stores remained opened and a few vegetable vendors at Khwairamband Keitel were also seen waiting for buyers.

Only a few private vehicles were seen running on the street. The intra state bus services were totally paralysed by the strike. Later in the afternoon a few passenger auto rickshaw were seen on the streets and the number of private vehicle gradually increased. As petrol pumps were closed black market retailers were also seen on the roadside.

Meanwhile the MCP has relaxed the ongoing cease work agitations from 6 am to 6 pm tomorrow, responding to the proposal made by the public to hold a meeting which will decide the resolutions of the people regarding the movement.

A release said the party finds the progress made today fulfilling. It shows that the people are united as one to give their full support to the cause, it said.

At this stage, the party warmly welcomes the proposal brought up to hold a meeting that will decide what the people want on the matter, it continued. The party will fully support the resolutions taken up by the public, it added.

As for today, there was bleak attendance of employees in most of the government offices, though the government has not declared a holiday. No strike supporters were seen coming out on the road.

On the other hand, taking good chance of the low volume of traffic, organisers of the upcoming Sangai festival were seen speeding up decorative works in different pockets of the town.

According to a release signed by Maoist Communist Party Manipur, coordinator of standing committee, Kyonghan Mangang said that the party will carry forward the agitation until a viable system to save the indigenous population is work out.

It stressed that the main purpose of the strike is to save the indigenous people of Manipur who are on the verge of becoming a minority group in their own land, who are becoming less in numbers due to the massive influx of non-locals into the state.

The released further added that the movement to save the indigenous people will be personally led by Manipur Forward Youth Front president, Sapamcha Kangleipal and after his self-immolation on November 25, the agitations will be handed over to the public.

Source: Imphal Free Press