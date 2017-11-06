Miss Kut visits orphanage

CCpur, November 05 2017: Newly crowned Miss Kut 2017, Nengpilhing Haokip today brought a bountiful of smiles to over 40 children at Sangga Muon Inn, an orphanage home for children who have lost both their parents, as she announced her visit with smiles and sweets.

Accompanied by her mother, leaders of Thadou Students Association and Kuki Women’s Union, the damsel who dominated this year’s Kut pageant also brought along three bags of food for the children.

She interacted with the kids and formally addressed a gathering, telling the kids to take the challenges of life head-on with God on their side and not be disheartened .

She also shared her set of struggles and failures in life, as well as on her craving to win the Miss Kut title.

Source: The Sangai Express