Most corrupt allegations on RIMS

Imphal, November 06 2017: The High Court of Manipur has directed Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to give a reply regarding the letter sent to the Prime Minister by a post graduate student of the institution, branding RIMS as the most corrupt hospital , before November 20 and also listed the same day for the hearing .

According to a reliable source, the High Court of Manipur took up a suo moto case based on news report and the letter sent by the post graduate student of RIMS to the Prime Minister and registered it as a Motion PIL, number 31 of 2017 and item number 3 before the Court as RIMS Hospital vs Union of India .

The Court, after hearing the Motion PIL, passed an order for constitution of a three member Committee including a doctor and an Administration Officer of the High Court, to carry out an inquiry regarding the matter and to submit the report before the Court.

It may be mentioned that in the letter written to the Prime Minister, the student alleged that RIMS hospital is the most he has ever been to and that he has not seen a working MRI machine ever since he came to the institute, the CT scan has been shut down for nearly a month and that there is no ICU, only a ward named SICU with no ventilators or monitor .

The letter also alleged that the Neonatal ICU has been set up just for namesake by putting a fake sign over some forsaken rooms, only one USG machine is working for the whole hospital, there are no USG machines in the labour room and above all the patients have to buy all the medicines including iron and folic acid with their own money, there are no defribillators and the toilets are some of the worst .

The student further wrote that no authority in the institution wanted to improve the hospital as each of them has a private hospital of their own and also alleged that the funds sanctioned for the improvement of the institution are pocketed by the authority for their own need.

Source: The Sangai Express