NCC, Scouts & Guides should be made compulsory curriculum: Heptulla

IMPHAL | Nov 16 : Governor Najma Heptullah today expressed her desire to make NCC and scouts and guides programmes compulsory for students be it government or non-government schools to build self-discipline and confidence among students.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the 9th Governor Rally (Rajya Puraskar) award distribution function at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan organised by The Manipur State Bharat Scouts and Guides (MSBSG).

Recalling her memories as a guide during her school days and the benefits she got, the governor said that making it compulsory for students will be a good initiative to teach moral values to the upcoming children.

She appreciated the service rendered by the scouts and guides and acknowledged the important role played by the candidates in shaping the youths of the state. The movement is based on “duty to god, duty to others and duty to self”. She pointed out that the scout and guides method is a system of progressive self-education through “Promise and Law, Learning by Doing”.

The state governor distributed the Governor Rally award to 29 scouts and guides from different parts of the state and urged them to continue to do great service for the people, for the state and for the country.

Among them were 16 scouts and 13 guides, from Imphal East, Tamenglong, Ukhrul and Senapati districts. They were the successful participants of Rajya Purashkar testing camp held last year from May 8-13 out of 32 scouts and 29 guides at State Training Centre, Langol.

Education minister, Th. Radheshyam Singh, who also attended the programme as guest of honour, appreciated the effort of the governor in organising children centric programmes in and around Raj Bhavan and said that these efforts of the governor is well-received by the people of the state.

He advised the scouts and guides to be catalyst of change as they are more disciplined and confident. He said, “We need good leaders and good human beings” and there are great expectations from the state scouts and guides.