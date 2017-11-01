NPF MLA present at all parties meet

Imphal, October 31 2017: MPCC president TN Haokip has asserted that NPF MLA Awangbow Newmai was present at the all political parties meeting held on Saturday with special reference to the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM.

“TN Haokip made this startling revelation during a press meet at Congress Bhavan here today.

“Talking to The Sangai Express over telephone, Awangbow Newmai who is currently at Delhi confirmed that he attended the meeting in the capacity of NPF Manipur State unit president.

“Notably, Awangbow Newmai who fought and won the last State Assembly election as the president of NPF State unit was removed from the same post by NPF Central Headquarters president Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu for alleged anti-party activities.

“After Awangbow Newmai was removed, Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu appointed Morung Makunga to the post of NPF State unit president.

“Yet, Awangbow Newmai has been claiming that he is still the president of NPF Manipur unit.”On the next day of the all political parties meeting, UNC issued a statement to press warning all Naga MLAs not to do anything against the collective history of Nagas.

“The UNC issued stern warning against all sections who are posing hurdles on the path of resolving the protracted Naga political issue.

“Awangbow Newmai informed that no other NPF member was present at the all political parties meeting.

“No one has any clear idea about what shape the ongoing political dialogue would take.

Whatever apprehensions or speculations made by different people about the political dialogue are their own imaginations, Awangbow said.”NPF is committed to peace and it wishes a peaceful solution to the Naga issue.

“Every one has the right to express their views and opinions in a democracy.

Everybody has the right to highlight their concerns and interests for consideration while working out a solution to the peace talk, he said.

“Commenting on Awangbow Newmai’s presence at the all political parties meeting which agreed to work collectively to safeguard the integrity of Manipur, UNC president Gaidon Kamei maintained that he (Awangbow Newmai) would not be allowed to work against the interest of Nagas.

“Gaidon Kamei said that they would first study Awangbow Newmai’s motive for attending the all political parties meeting.

Source: The Sangai Express