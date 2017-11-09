Primary Teacher’s appointment cancelled

IMPHAL, Nov 8: Directorate of Education (S) has cancelled the appointment of a Primary Teacher under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) after she was found undergoing MSc (Agriculture) course while being employed as a Primary Teacher at the same time.

An order to this effect was issued by Directorate of Education (S) today.

According to the order, the Department was suspicious that BK Namriboi, Primary Teacher (SSA), Irongngoubikhong Upper Primary School (under utilization at Gelnel High School) was also undergoing MSc (Agriculture) at the College of Post Graduate Studies (CAU), Umiam, Meghalaya while being employed as a Primary Teacher at the same time.

BK Namriboi was appointed as Primary Teacher (SSA) on the recommendation of the Class III DPC held on February 26, 2012 and posted at Irongngoubikhong Upper Primary School now upgraded to Upper Primary School, Kangpokpi district, it said.

On seeking information on whether the Primary Teacher is undergoing MSc (Agriculture) at the College of Post Graduate Studies (CAU), Umiam, Meghalaya, Dean of the college clarified that BK Namriboi d/o BK Isaac and Esther of Mayangkhang Ningthoupham, Kangpokpi district has been undergoing MSc (Agriculture) at the college since July 26, 2016. It was further clarified that BK Namriboi completed her BSc (Agriculture), which is a duration of 4 years from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore as per the documents submitted by her during admission in the college, the order said.

The appointment of BK Namriboi has been treated as null and void as she was found to be already pursuing BSc (Agriculture) before appointment as Primary Teacher (SSA) under the Directorate of Education (S) on September 25, 2012 and still undergoing MSc (Agriculture), according to the order.

The Directorate also asked the Zonal Education Officer (Kangpokpi) to recover the pay and allowances wrongfully drawn by the Primary Teacher and be deposited in the relevant head of accounts within a period of six months from the date of issue of the order.

