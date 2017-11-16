Rebel strikes back: Attacks to Indian army for the 2nd time in 3 days at Chandel district 1 AR, 1 PLA killed 5 including 3 PLA injured; AR recovers AK Rifle, IEDs

Imphal, November 15 2017: At what could be term as another daring attack by rebel groups to Indian Security forces in trouble prone region of Manipur, 1 personnel of the 4 Assam Rifles succumbed to his injury another sustained serious wounds at Indo-Myanmar Border in Chandel district today morning.

In retaliation by the Assam Rifle troopers 1 militant was reported killed while 3 other sustain injury.

The AR troopers also reportedly recovered 1 AK 56 rifles and 3 IEDs from the encounter site.

First hand report from Police said that the site where the deadly encounter took place near Chamol village, about 3 Kilometer from the Police Outpost at Sajik Tampak in Chandel district.

As per source, a heavily equipped team of 4 Assam Rifles rushed to Chamol Top area after getting specific inputs about armed rebel group preparing ambush to security forces.

As the team was on their way a heavily armed rebel group attacked them near Chamol Top injuring two of the personnel.

Rifleman Jai Prakash Oran and Havildar Golmei Pun sustained serious injury.

Both were immediately evacuated to Leimakhong Army Hospital by Chopper but Rifleman Jai Prakash Oran succumbed to his injury at the hospital, a report said.

In retaliation one cadre of the rebel group was also killed on the spot, the AR trooper recovered one AK Rifle from his possession.

The AR trooper also recovered 3 IEDs, which the rebel group was planning to attack the Security troops.

Source said that 3 cadres of the rebel group also sustain injury in the deadly gunfight.

The rebel group fled towards Myanmar side after the AR trooper retaliated.

The gun battle took place at around 5 am today morning.

Later, more AR troopers reinforced and conducted search operation by cordoning the area.

Till the filing of this story there are no reports of any arrest made.

Meanwhile, army wing of the rebel group Revolutionary Peoples’ Front, PLA has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mentioned may be made that the armed rebel group had triggered a blast at Chandel district head quarter on November 13 morning killing 2 of the 18 AR personnel injuring six other.

This is the 2nd strike by the rebel group in 3 days by the PLA to Indian security force.

