Search operation continues ahead of Sangai Festival

Imphal, Nov 12: As part of the security measures taken up in connection with the coming Manipur Sangai Festival, 2017 and visit of President of India to Manipur, police continues to conduct cordon and search operation at various part of the state.

Cordon and search operation was conducted today at general area of Lamlai Bazar, Sawombung, Tezpur and Napet crossing by a team of Lamlai Police Station including women police under the instruction of OC Lamlai Police Station.

Several persons including females were verified during the search operation while few locals who fail to provide identification proof were detained and some non-locals without proper identification paper were also detained and later were pick up for further verification at Lamlai Police Station.

Cordon and search operation at Lilong Bazaar area was also conducted from 4:15 am to 6 am. During the operation one non-local named Tapan Baman, son of Anesh Chandra Baman of West Bengal, currently residing at Lilong Bazar was detained along with 9 Dell bottles, 57 nos. of SP tablets and 17 nos. of N-10 tablets. Later, Tapan was handed over to Lilong Police Station for further necessary legal action.

On the other hand, cordon and search operation was also conducted at Khuyathong Polem Leikai led by Inspector James from 5:30am till 7am. No one was picked up during the search operation for further verification.